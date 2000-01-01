Kodi does it all
Got a smart TV? You ain't seen nothin’ yet! Kodi puts your smart TV to shame.
Kodi runs on just about anything
Kodi runs on a huge range of devices and operating systems
Music
Your music collection has never looked this good! Support for almost every format, playlists, party mixes and more.
Movies
So much better than a pile of DVDs on a shelf. Kodi brings your movie collection to life with artwork, cast genres and more.
TV Shows
Perfect for binge watching or the occasional catch up on your favourite show. Kodi keeps all your tv organised like nothing else.
Photos
Kodi is the best way to share your photos on the biggest screen in the house or maybe just some wall candy with a personal slideshow.
But wait, there is more...
You can get a new skin to change the look of Kodi, or install the PVR addon to watch and record your favourite tv shows. Maybe you want to stream your favourite internet radio station and control it all with your web browser or mobile phone? This and so much more is all possible and easy with Kodi.
We need your help
You can help in so many different ways, as you may or may not know, Kodi is maintained completely by volunteers and we need and value any contributions to the project. If you can code, we are always on the lookout for new team members to assist with development. If you are good with your words then you can help others in the forum, with QA or translations. If you are time poor but still want to give back, then you can donate or purchase some great Kodi merch. Visit our contribute page for all the other ways you can help.
100% Open Source!
Yes, you read that right! Kodi is software that is built and run for the community, by the community.
So that saying really is correct... The best things in life are free!
Vital statistics
Users and members of the community contribute to Kodi in so many different ways
